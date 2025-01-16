14:39
19-year-old girl stabs her common-law husband with knife in Belovodskoye

Investigators of the Department of Internal Affairs of Moscowsky district detained a suspect in the murder of her common-law husband. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

On January 16, at about 1.15 a.m., the police received a report that a family scandal was taking place in one of the houses on Lenin Street in Belovodskoye village.

The fact was registered. An investigative group was sent to the scene.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found the body of a man. It was established that the day before, on January 15, 28-year-old K.B. and his common-law wife, 19-year-old E.A., were drinking alcohol after work. A quarrel broke out between them, during which the girl took a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband in the heart. The man died at the scene. A case was opened under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The 19-year-old girl was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The necessary examinations have been ordered. The investigation continues.
