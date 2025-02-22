Kyrgyzstani suspected of killing fellow countryman in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan is suspected of killing his fellow countryman in Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad Oblast of Russia. 47news.ru reports.

A report of a man with a stab wound in an apartment in Murino was received at 7.40 a.m. on February 21. The police found the body of a 27-year-old Kyrgyzstani at the scene.

A few hours later, the suspect — 26-year-old compatriot of the victim — was detained near the same building. He complained of feeling unwell and was hospitalized.

The police and the Investigative Committee of the Leningrad Oblast are investigating the circumstances of the incident.