Body of missing woman found in well in Sokuluk district

Body of a missing 40-year-old woman with signs of violent death was found in Tosh-Bulak village, Sokuluk district. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

On January 30, a 27-year-old citizen contacted the police with a request to help find her 40-year-old sister, who on January 28 at about 11 p.m. left her house in Tosh-Bulak village and went to the bathhouse. She did not return home. The bathhouse is located on the territory of a local boarding school. The next day, relatives found things that the woman took with her to the bathhouse.

On January 31, the body of the missing woman with signs of violent death was found in a well, which is located in the southern part of the school. Her hands were tied with clamps.

Law enforcement officers opened a case under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Detectives identified the suspect in the murder. They detained 41-year-old man, who was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.