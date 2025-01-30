Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for beating his son to death in Aksy

Court sentenced a man, who beat his son to death, to 13 years in prison in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The deputy prosecutor of Aksy district, Tynchtykbek Kenzhebaev, told 24.kg news agency.

In February 2022, the man divorced with his wife and took the son, 6, from her. Thus, as Tynchtykbek Kenzhebaev noted, the child remained under the supervision of his father, but needed care and attention, which the father could not provide. On the contrary, the man often beat the boy because he could wet his underwear.

On February 2, 2023, the man took his son naked outside, where he beat him. Afterwards, they went home, where the man beat the child to death. The examination showed that death occurred as a result of blows with a hard object, presumably fists and shoes. The child had a closed craniocerebral injury, concussion, and cerebral hemorrhage.

A case was opened under the articles «Torture of a child» and «Murder of a helpless person or a child» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. On December 6, 2024, the Aksy District Court sentenced the man to 13 years in prison.

Tynchtykbek Kenzhebaev added that the laws of the Kyrgyz Republic protect and ensure the rights of children and their inviolability from physical, sexual, psychological and other violence. People who subjected children to such violence will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.