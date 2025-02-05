Man kills his wife out of jealousy in Dzhany-Dzher village

A 40-year-old man killed his wife in Dzhany-Dzher village, Sokuluk district. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

On February 3, at about 3.52 p.m., the police received a report of a family scandal. Law enforcement officers immediately went to the scene and issued a protection order to the spouses D.N. and D.Z.

On February 4, at about 9.36 a.m., the police department of Sokuluk district received a report of the discovery of woman’s body with signs of violent death. A case was opened under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. It was established that a conflict broke out between the spouses due to jealousy at about 8 a.m., 40-year-old D.N. stabbed his wife several times. She died at the scene from injuries. Law enforcement officers detained the man and placed him in a temporary detention facility. All necessary examinations have been ordered. The investigation is ongoing.

A source in law enforcement told 24.kg news agency that the man stabbed his wife eight times all over her body. She is the mother of four children.