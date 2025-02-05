Man kills his wife out of jealousy in Dzhany-Dzher village

A 40-year-old man killed his wife in Dzhany-Dzher village, Sokuluk district. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.
On February 4, at about 9.36 a.m., the police department of Sokuluk district received a report of the discovery of woman’s body with signs of violent death. A case was opened under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. It was established that a conflict broke out between the spouses due to jealousy at about 8 a.m., 40-year-old D.N. stabbed his wife several times. She died at the scene from injuries. Law enforcement officers detained the man and placed him in a temporary detention facility. All necessary examinations have been ordered. The investigation is ongoing.
A source in law enforcement told 24.kg news agency that the man stabbed his wife eight times all over her body. She is the mother of four children.