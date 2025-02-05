10:46
USD 87.45
EUR 90.38
RUB 0.86
English

Man kills his wife out of jealousy in Dzhany-Dzher village

A 40-year-old man killed his wife in Dzhany-Dzher village, Sokuluk district. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

On February 3, at about 3.52 p.m., the police received a report of a family scandal. Law enforcement officers immediately went to the scene and issued a protection order to the spouses D.N. and D.Z.

On February 4, at about 9.36 a.m., the police department of Sokuluk district received a report of the discovery of woman’s body with signs of violent death. A case was opened under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. It was established that a conflict broke out between the spouses due to jealousy at about 8 a.m., 40-year-old D.N. stabbed his wife several times. She died at the scene from injuries. Law enforcement officers detained the man and placed him in a temporary detention facility. All necessary examinations have been ordered. The investigation is ongoing.

A source in law enforcement told 24.kg news agency that the man stabbed his wife eight times all over her body. She is the mother of four children.
link: https://24.kg/english/318961/
views: 76
Print
Related
Body of missing woman found in well in Sokuluk district
Shepherd's body found in Talas region, suspect detained
Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for beating his son to death in Aksy
19-year-old girl stabs her common-law husband with knife in Belovodskoye
Jealous husband fatally stabs his wife in front of passers-by in Bishkek
Man's body found in bag at landfill in Jalal-Abad
Young man killed in fight between residents of 2 villages in Uzgen district
Man's body with stab wounds found in Kara-Balta, suspect detained
Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Tuva for murder of his relative
Man suspected of murder of neighbor detained in Chui region
Popular
Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens
Government agencies instructed to control food prices Government agencies instructed to control food prices
5 February, Wednesday
10:42
Founder of AYU Holding Sharshenbek Abdykerimov faces another charge Founder of AYU Holding Sharshenbek Abdykerimov faces an...
10:20
Man kills his wife out of jealousy in Dzhany-Dzher village
10:03
State Penitentiary Service under Cabinet of Ministers established in Kyrgyzstan
09:54
12 briquettes of hashish seized from man in Issyk-Ata district
09:41
State visit to China: Sadyr Japarov and First Lady arrive in Beijing
4 February, Tuesday
17:55
Electricity tariffs to be increased annually by about 15 percent
17:30
57 hectares of illegally privatized land in Issyk-Kul region returned to state
17:24
South-western part of Bishkek to have no water on February 6
17:17
Anti-corruption unit established within Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
17:10
Iran-Kyrgyzstan Investment Office to be opened in Bishkek