Accused of brutal murder of Aizhan Alykulova sentenced to 15 years in prison

A man accused of brutal murder of Aizhan Alykulova has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced defendant Kirill Damirov, finding him guilty of committing the brutal crime.

Recall, 39-year-old Aizhan Alykulova was found dead in her apartment in Bishkek in February 2024. The only suspect, according to investigators, was her ex-fiancé Kirill Damirov.

According to lawyers, the woman was punched and kicked in the face, head, ribs, strangled and dragged by the hair. Multiple injuries were found on the body of the murdered woman. The cause of death was cerebral edema.

Aizhan Alykulova had a 13-year-old son.

Earlier, the lawyer of the family of the deceased, Indira Sautova, noted that the accused probably realized that the injuries he inflicted on vital organs could lead to death.

Kirill Damirov partially admitted guilt; in his final statement at the trial, he asked for forgiveness from the family of Aizhan Alykulova.