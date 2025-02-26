11:52
Suspects in rape and murder of girl detained in Bishkek

A girl’s body was found in one of the housing estates in Bishkek. A source in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the girl was first raped and then killed.

«The incident occurred on February 21. The girl and several guys were drinking alcohol in a house. One of the guys raped the girl, after which, when she started screaming, they killed her. Another guy raped her after the murder,» the source said.

The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district told 24.kg news agency that on February 21, the police received a report that the body of an Asian girl with signs of violent death was found in a house in one of the housing estates. A case was opened under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Three suspects were detained. They turned out to be 29-year-old K.B., 23-year-olds P.B. and K.A., who were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital. All necessary examinations have been ordered. The investigation continues.
