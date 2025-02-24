27-year-old woman stabs her husband in heart in Luxembourg village

Law enforcers detained a 27-year-old woman suspected of murdering her common-law husband. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

On February 22, the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Ata district received a report that the body of a 33-year-old man with signs of violent death was found in one of the houses in Luxemburg village.

A case was opened under article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigators found out that on February 22 at about 2.30 a.m. 27-year-old B.K. and her common-law husband 33-year-old M.G. were drinking alcohol. A conflict broke out between them, as a result of which the woman took a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband in the heart area. The man died on the spot. The woman was detained and taken to the temporary detention center.

All the necessary expert examinations have been ordered. The investigation continues.