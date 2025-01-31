Shepherd's body found in Talas region, suspect detained

Body of a 43-year-old shepherd was found in Talas region. The press service of the local Internal Affairs Department informed 24.kg news agency.
On January 21, the police received a report that the body of a 43-year-old shepherd was found near Ken-Kol pasture. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and found traces of violent death on the body. A case was opened under the article «Causing serious harm to health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
Investigators established that the men were drinking alcohol and a conflict broke out between them. Then, 42-year-old K.B. hit the shepherd on the head with a stick, the man died at the scene.