Shepherd's body found in Talas region, suspect detained

Body of a 43-year-old shepherd was found in Talas region. The press service of the local Internal Affairs Department informed 24.kg news agency.

On January 21, the police received a report that the body of a 43-year-old shepherd was found near Ken-Kol pasture. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and found traces of violent death on the body. A case was opened under the article «Causing serious harm to health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Law enforcement officers managed to identify the suspect. He turned out to be a resident of Talas district, 42-year-old K.B., who was detained and placed in a pre-trial detention center.

Investigators established that the men were drinking alcohol and a conflict broke out between them. Then, 42-year-old K.B. hit the shepherd on the head with a stick, the man died at the scene.
