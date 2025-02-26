Body of Zarina Obirova, who went missing in Gidrostroitel, found in field

Law enforcement officers detained a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

Earlier it was reported that 22-year-old Zarina Obirova went missing in Gidrostroitel village in Chui region. She left her house at about 6 a.m. and did not return.

Investigators found out that on the night of February 18 Zarina met with an acquaintance, A.R., on the territory of the secondary school named after V.I. Lenin in Gidrostroitel village.

«A conflict broke out between them, during which A.R. inflicted bodily harm on her and strangled her with a shoelace. The girl died at the scene. In an attempt to hide the crime, A.R. took the body to a field and covered it with leaves and tree branches,» police reported.

Law enforcement officers opened a criminal case under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The 21-year-old suspect was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. All necessary forensic examinations have been ordered, and the investigation is ongoing.