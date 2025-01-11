17:13
USD 87.00
EUR 89.63
RUB 0.85
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to open 40 tourist bases in 2025

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev held a meeting to discuss the development of tourism in Kyrgyzstan. Representatives of ministries and the tourism industry took part in it, the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The main focus was on improving infrastructure for tourists, creating conditions for investment and developing new tourist routes.

Daniyar Amangeldiev emphasized that tourism is an important part of economic growth and job creation, noting the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure.

«In 2025, it is planned to launch 40 tourist bases throughout the republic. The offices of the presidential plenipotentiary representatives in the regions proposed locations, their total number:

  • Batken region — 7;
  • Jalal-Abad region — 29;
  • Issyk-Kul region — 40;
  • Naryn region — 34;
  • Osh region — 23;
  • Talas region — 10;
  • Chui region — 13.

In this context, it is necessary to conduct an analysis of the need for construction of facilities in the given locations and the prospects for their commercial use, the necessary consultations with the local community and local investors. We have to improve service, develop unique routes and ensure safety at all stages of travel,» he said.

Development of a plan for the implementation of Tourist Bases project was also discussed, within the framework of which one tourist facility is planned to be launched in each region of the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/316499/
views: 163
Print
Related
More than 100 entities included in state register of tourism activities
American magazine calls Karakol adventure capital of Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan intends to attract $20 billion in ski tourism
Russian Traveler Awards: Kyrgyzstan among top three winners
Number of tourist trips of Russians to Kyrgyzstan decreases
Winter tourist season opened in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan developing common program of hotel standards
New tourist service center opened in Balykchy
Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented at COP29
Maps of joint tourist routes recommended for use in EAEU countries
Popular
Uzbek airline announces reduction in number of flights to Russia Uzbek airline announces reduction in number of flights to Russia
Heads of Governments of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to meet Heads of Governments of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to meet
Asman Airlines launches Osh – Karakol flight Asman Airlines launches Osh – Karakol flight
Prime Ministers of three countries meet to discuss state border issues Prime Ministers of three countries meet to discuss state border issues
11 January, Saturday
15:43
Kyrgyzstan plans to open 40 tourist bases in 2025 Kyrgyzstan plans to open 40 tourist bases in 2025
15:36
Issue of assigning sovereign credit rating to Kyrgyzstan discussed
12:59
Recruiters calling for participation in war in Ukraine detained in Kyrgyzstan
12:53
Kyrgyzstan’s subsidiaries of Gazprom Neft hit by U.S. sanctions
12:39
16-year-old mother of baby who left child in mosque in Kyzyl-Kiya detained