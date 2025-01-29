MP proposes charging fee from tourists for mountain climbing

Member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Emil Toktoshev has developed a draft law «On tourism and tourist activities». According to the initiator, the purpose of the document is to create a legal basis for regulating tourism and tourist activities in the country, taking into account current economic, social and environmental needs.

«One of the important aspects is to protect the interests of consumers of tourist services. The draft law provides for measures aimed at improving the quality of services, creating effective mechanisms for complaints and feedback, as well as liability for organizations that violate the rights of tourists,» the author of the bill explained.

The law also introduces the term «permit». The initiator proposes charging a fee from tourists for climbing in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan. The cost of the permit will be determined based on the type of route, duration, location.

According to Emil Toktoshev, adoption of the new law on tourism is intended not only to streamline the tourism sector, but also to become the basis for sustainable development of the industry, creating a new impetus for economic growth, and improving the quality of life of citizens.

He believes that the implementation of the document will attract additional investment, improve the country’s international image and increase the level of competitiveness in the global tourism market.

A «permit» is a permission for foreign citizens that allows them to be in an area closed to public access.

In international practice, the following conditions apply to obtaining a permit: