Kyrgyzstan presents national pavilion at ITB Berlin

The largest International Tourism Exhibition ITB Berlin 2025 has opened in Germany. This year, Kyrgyzstan is represented by a national pavilion organized by the Tourism Development Support Fund, where 12 domestic travel companies operate. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Germany Omurbek Tekebayev and the Vice President of the Tourism Development Support Fund Asylbek Aliyev officially opened the national pavilion.
Attracting foreign tourists is the main goal of the participants. Representatives of the Tourism Fund and domestic tour operators introduce visitors to Kyrgyzstan’s tourism potential, culture, and traditions.
This year, ITB Berlin has a large-scale business program with over 400 international speakers discussing key trends, innovations, and challenges shaping the future of the travel industry. Special attention is paid to technology and the possibilities of using artificial intelligence.
The ITB Berlin 2025 exhibition will run until March 6.