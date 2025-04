An avalanche descended in Naryn district of Naryn region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The snow mass came down at the 60th kilometer of Naryn — Oruk-Tam road.

No one was injured as a result of the disaster. Local residents are currently getting to Oruk-Tam and Eki-Naryn villages using other routes.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations is clearing the snow.