Kyrgyzstan and Qatar plan to implement joint tourism activities.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Nuraliyev met with the head of Qatar’s tourism sector, Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, in Doha.

The parties discussed ways to strengthen tourism ties within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding on tourism cooperation, signed between Kyrgyzstan and Qatar in 2014.

They also exchanged views on the possibility of organizing joint tourism events with the participation of travel companies from both countries.