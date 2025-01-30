Tourists from 64 countries visited Naryn region last year

More than 141,000 tourists visited Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan in 2024. At least 113,000 of them were domestic travelers, and 28,000 arrived from abroad. The press secretary of the Presidential Envoy to the region, Ainura Duyshok kyzy, reported.

The largest number of foreign guests came from Germany (3,400), France (3,200), Russia (2,800), China (2,500) and the USA (2,000). Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Kazakhstan and Poland were also among the top ten countries.

There are 308 registered tourist sites in the region, 182 of which are actively operating. New glamping sites Tenir-Too and Son-Kol have been opened in tourist zones of Naryn and Kochkor districts, offering outdoor recreation.

Over the year, tourism brought 127 million soms to the region’s budget.

About 20 million soms from Tenir-Too fund have been allocated for the development of the industry. The funds were invested in the construction of Kerben Hotel in Naryn, development of Ali-Nur camping site on Son-Kol Lake in Ak-Tala district, and creation of Teshik tourist zone in Naryn district.

A five-year strategic plan has been developed to promote the region, the online platform visitnaryn.com and mobile application have been launched. Construction of tourist service centers in Kochkor district and Naryn is nearing completion.

In addition, GoBus project has been implemented, aimed at improving the quality of transport services for travelers.