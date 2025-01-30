12:32
USD 87.45
EUR 91.16
RUB 0.89
English

Tourists from 64 countries visited Naryn region last year

More than 141,000 tourists visited Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan in 2024. At least 113,000 of them were domestic travelers, and 28,000 arrived from abroad. The press secretary of the Presidential Envoy to the region, Ainura Duyshok kyzy, reported.

The largest number of foreign guests came from Germany (3,400), France (3,200), Russia (2,800), China (2,500) and the USA (2,000). Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Kazakhstan and Poland were also among the top ten countries.

There are 308 registered tourist sites in the region, 182 of which are actively operating. New glamping sites Tenir-Too and Son-Kol have been opened in tourist zones of Naryn and Kochkor districts, offering outdoor recreation.

Over the year, tourism brought 127 million soms to the region’s budget.

About 20 million soms from Tenir-Too fund have been allocated for the development of the industry. The funds were invested in the construction of Kerben Hotel in Naryn, development of Ali-Nur camping site on Son-Kol Lake in Ak-Tala district, and creation of Teshik tourist zone in Naryn district.

A five-year strategic plan has been developed to promote the region, the online platform visitnaryn.com and mobile application have been launched. Construction of tourist service centers in Kochkor district and Naryn is nearing completion.

In addition, GoBus project has been implemented, aimed at improving the quality of transport services for travelers.
link: https://24.kg/english/318388/
views: 93
Print
Related
MP proposes charging fee from tourists for mountain climbing
Kyrgyzstan plans to open 40 tourist bases in 2025
More than 100 entities included in state register of tourism activities
American magazine calls Karakol adventure capital of Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan intends to attract $20 billion in ski tourism
Wool processing plant to be opened in Naryn region
Russian Traveler Awards: Kyrgyzstan among top three winners
Number of tourist trips of Russians to Kyrgyzstan decreases
Winter tourist season opened in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan developing common program of hotel standards
Popular
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road
National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name
30 January, Thursday
12:07
Ruslan Kazakbaev appointed Ambassador to Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro Ruslan Kazakbaev appointed Ambassador to Albania, North...
12:04
Tourists from 64 countries visited Naryn region last year
11:40
New bus route launched in Bishkek
11:31
President signs decree on construction of Kemin Eco-City
11:07
SCNS Chairman meets with Director of SCO Anti-Terrorist Structure