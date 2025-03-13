11:54
Kyrgyzstan joins Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts

The Tourism Development Support Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic has become a member of the Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts. The Fund’s President, Kylychbek Rysaliev, signed the corresponding memorandum in Azerbaijan at the Eurasian Mountain Tourism Forum.

According to Rysaliev, joining the alliance will help attract international investments and accelerate the implementation of large-scale tourism projects aimed at developing mountain clusters in Kyrgyzstan. Additionally, improvement of mountain infrastructure will enhance the country’s attractiveness for tourists, create new jobs, and stimulate regional economic growth.

The Eurasian Alliance includes ski resorts in Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan, as well as South Korea, which plans to open its first ski resort Yongpyong.
