More than 100 entities included in state register of tourism activities

At least 105 entities have been included in the single state register of tourism activities and resources as of today. The Department of Tourism told 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, these are hotels, hostels, guesthouses, and private entrepreneurs’ recreation centers, as well as parks, natural sites (jailoo, lakes, waterfalls), cultural centers, municipal enterprises, and other facilities.

The register provides information on their area, type of tourism, development opportunities, and existing issues. For example, some locations require road and bridge repairs.

Previously, the Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism, Kiyal Kenzhematova, stated to the media that the register will serve as a valuable informational tool for both the country and tourists wishing to visit Kyrgyzstan. It will allow tourism sector businesses to showcase themselves not only within the country but also internationally. This is a positive step toward enhancing the potential of the tourism industry.

The register was created in the fall of 2024. Readers of 24.kg news agency complained that they could not find the document in the public domain. Officials explained this by ongoing modernization of the Department of Tourism’s website.

It should be noted that the maintenance of a single state register is provided for by the Law «On Tourism». Inclusion in the register of tourism entities is voluntary by notification. The register is updated as necessary.
