Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to extend period for legalization of migrants

Kyrgyzstan asked Russia to extend the period for legalization of migrants. Deputy Foreign Minister Almaz Imangaziev announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy Ilimbek Kubanychbek uulu recalled that citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who are staying in Russia in violation of migration laws, must settle their legal status by April 30, 2025, or leave the country. He noted that in connection with the introduction of the register of controlled persons, Kyrgyzstanis have encountered many difficulties, in particular the blocking of bank cards, in the placement of children in educational institutions, and so on.

Almaz Imangaziev replied that Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk recently visited the republic.

«We also held talks with him on extending the period of the discussed decree of the President of the Russian Federation. Now we are waiting for a response from the Russian side. We regularly raise these issues. We invited their ambassador. In addition, our diplomatic representative in the Russian Federation also meets with representatives of the State Duma and the government,» he said.

According to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, 685,000 foreigners are included in the register of controlled persons in the country. They must appear at the internal affairs bodies by April 30 to legalize their stay and submit the necessary documents.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, about 67,000 Kyrgyzstanis are included in the register of controlled persons in the Russian Federation, the vast majority of whom have had their bank cards blocked.
