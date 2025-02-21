13:59
Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in New Delhi

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in India jointly with the Women’s International Club organized an international event in New Delhi to popularize the culture of the Kyrgyz people, traditions, and the country’s tourism potential. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The Embassy showed a country presentation to the guests of the event with historical data, popular tourist routes and attractions, measures taken to develop tourism, intercultural exchange, preservation and development of national traditions and values.

The presentation also highlighted the role and efforts of the Kyrgyz Republic in promoting the mountain agenda on the international stage and noted the initiatives being promoted within the framework of the implementation of the «Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions» and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). A separate stand was organized for a photo exhibition of works with mountain landscapes of Kyrgyzstan. The presentation was accompanied by a showing of tourist videos and handouts in the form of brochures.

The dances «Aikol Manas biyi», «Tush kiyiz biyi» with elements of traditional Kyrgyz folk movements, rhythms, clothing performed by the group «Murok» were also demonstrated at the event. The folklore ensemble «Sanat» performed the song «Tan syry», an excerpt from the epic Manas, as well as the folk melodies «Ergime», «Ak tamak Kok tamak» on the national instrument komuz, «Koychulardyn konur kuu» — on the Kyrgyz wind instrument chogoino choor.

At the end of the event, the guests were offered to taste Kyrgyz national cuisine.

The Women’s International Club is an organization consisting of Indian and foreign members and is open to women residing in the Delhi- NCR region. Club has about 135 members and seeks to promote cultural interaction between people from different cultures and communities.
