Kyrgyzstani convicted of fatal road accident in Saratov Oblast

A 32-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan was convicted of a fatal road accident in Saratov Oblast of Russia. The regional prosecutor’s office reported.

The tragedy occurred on July 31, 2024. A Toyota Estima overturned on Yershov-Ozinki highway near Tselinny village. The Kyrgyzstani was driving. Two passengers died at the scene, and another received serious injuries.

The driver was convicted under Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of traffic rules resulting in the death of two people). He fully admitted his guilt. The court sentenced the man to three years in a penal colony. In addition, he was banned from driving for three years.