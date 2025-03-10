685,000 foreigners added to register of controlled persons in Russia

At least 685,000 foreigners have been included in the register of controlled persons of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. The head of the law enforcement agency, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, said.

According to him, all of them have no legal grounds for stay in the Russian Federation, information about them was entered in the register of controlled persons.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev reminded that the purpose of the register is to limit the number of foreigners illegally staying in Russia and to oblige them to legalize their stay.

He stressed that foreigners have to legalize their stay by April 30. «Until April 30, they have to come to the internal affairs bodies, legalize their stay, submit the necessary documents, and only then they will be excluded from this register,» the Interior Minister said.

He noted that the number of crimes among foreign citizens has decreased in 2025. «This year, the situation with the stay of foreigners in our country has not worsened the general state of law and order, and even crime rate among them has slightly decreased,» Vladimir Kolokoltsev added.

The register of controlled persons came into effect on February 5. It includes data on foreign citizens, who are staying illegally in Russia. Persons on the register are restricted in their rights: they are prohibited to change their place of residence, register marriage, real estate or vehicles. There are also fines for legal entities that provide services or employ such migrants.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian Federation has included about 67,000 Kyrgyzstanis in the register of controlled persons, the vast majority of whom have had their bank cards blocked. In order to be removed from the register, unblock their bank cards and remove other restrictive measures, they are recommended to settle their legal status in the country or leave Russia.