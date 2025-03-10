11:27
Kyrgyzstani dies after falling at construction site in Stavropol Krai

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan died after falling from a height at a construction site in Stavropol Krai of Russia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the information.

According to the press service of the ministry, as a result of an accident (falling from a height at a construction site), a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic B.A., 33, died on March 5.

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the representative office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration in the Russian Federation provided assistance in transporting the body of the deceased to his homeland.

Currently, issues regarding compensation payments are being worked out, and contact with the deceased’s relatives is being maintained.
