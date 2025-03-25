110 people killed in road accidents in Kyrgyzstan for three months

At least 110 people have been killed in traffic accidents in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2025. The press secretary of the Main Traffic Safety Department Baigazy Aitikul uulu announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, more than 1,300 road accidents have been registered over three incomplete months, as a result of which about 2,000 people received various injuries. Compared to the same period last year, the number of road accidents increased.

According to Baigazy Aitikul uulu, 91 percent of accidents occur due to the fault of drivers. The most common violations are speeding, driving into the oncoming lane, failure to keep a safe distance, violating the rules of overtaking, maneuvering, and drunk driving.

At least 38 percent of road accidents involve pedestrians.

Earlier, the press secretary of the president Askat Alagozov announced that on-the-spot traffic rules testing for drivers who violate traffic rules will be introduced in Kyrgyzstan from September 1 on instructions from the President Sadyr Japarov.