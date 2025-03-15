Honda Stepwgn falls off cliff and catches fire in Toktrogul, 2 people killed

A minivan fell off a cliff and completely burned down in Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region. The head of the press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Baikazy Aitikul uulu, told 24.kg news agency.

The accident occurred on March 14 at about 3.50 p.m. on the 303rd kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway. According to preliminary data, the driver of the minivan lost control of the vehicle. The car went off the highway, fell into a cliff and caught fire. The driver and passenger died at the scene.

Circumstances of the accident are being investigated.