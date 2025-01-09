10:41
USD 87.00
EUR 89.77
RUB 0.79
English

Over 80,000 migrants forcibly expelled from Russia in 2024

Over 80,000 migrants were forcibly expelled from Russia in 2024 for violations of migration rules. TASS reported, citing the Federal Bailiff Service of the Russian Federation.

«Already by December 2024, more than 80,000 foreign citizens and stateless persons were forcibly expelled from Russia by court decisions,» the service said in a statement. This number includes, among others, more than 23,000 migrants from Moscow and Moscow Oblast.

For comparison: more than 44,200 foreign citizens and stateless persons were expelled from Russia to 60 countries in 2023, and in 2022 — 26,600 people to 47 countries.

It should be noted that from February 5, 2025 officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia will have the right to independently make decisions on the expulsion of foreigners for certain administrative offenses. Previously, this required a court decision.
link: https://24.kg/english/316250/
views: 122
Print
Related
Four Kyrgyzstanis killed in road accident in Orenburg Oblast of Russia
MFA clarifies temporary measures for migrants under Russian President’s decree
Number of migrants from Kyrgyzstan in Russia halved
Convicted Kyrgyzstani commits suicide in pretrial detention center in Russia
More than 69,000 Kyrgyzstanis are on blacklist of Russian authorities
Student from Kyrgyzstan convicted in Novosibirsk for smuggling potent substances
Kyrgyzstani arrested in Vladivostok on suspicion of attempted murder
Akylbek Japarov: Labor migrants should not suffer from injustice
Kyrgyzstani stabbed with knife in St. Petersburg, he is in intensive care unit
Kyrgyzstani wanted for theft found in Russia
Popular
Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games
Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan
9 January, Thursday
10:33
Kyrgyzstani injured in road accident in Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstani injured in road accident in Uzbekistan
10:29
Import of tomatoes from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan significantly increased
10:23
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decree on reducing tax burden
09:57
Health Ministry tasked with stepping up measures for ARVI spread prevention
09:50
Over 80,000 migrants forcibly expelled from Russia in 2024
8 January, Wednesday
17:52
American magazine calls Karakol adventure capital of Central Asia
17:18
Kyrgyzstan intends to attract $20 billion in ski tourism
16:53
Prime Ministers of three countries meet to discuss state border issues
16:38
Sixteen referees from Kyrgyzstan included in FIFA referee list