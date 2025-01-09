Over 80,000 migrants forcibly expelled from Russia in 2024

Over 80,000 migrants were forcibly expelled from Russia in 2024 for violations of migration rules. TASS reported, citing the Federal Bailiff Service of the Russian Federation.

«Already by December 2024, more than 80,000 foreign citizens and stateless persons were forcibly expelled from Russia by court decisions,» the service said in a statement. This number includes, among others, more than 23,000 migrants from Moscow and Moscow Oblast.

For comparison: more than 44,200 foreign citizens and stateless persons were expelled from Russia to 60 countries in 2023, and in 2022 — 26,600 people to 47 countries.

It should be noted that from February 5, 2025 officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia will have the right to independently make decisions on the expulsion of foreigners for certain administrative offenses. Previously, this required a court decision.