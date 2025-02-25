Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 5 years in prison for attacking student in Russia

A 30-year-old Kyrgyzstani was found guilty under the article «Robbery committed with the use of violence dangerous to life and health, by a group of persons by prior agreement, with the use of weapons» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation in Yekaterinburg. 66.ru media outlet reported, citing the press service of the prosecutor’s office of Sverdlovsk Oblast.

The crime was committed on November 30, 2023. The court established that the attacker and his acquaintance, in relation to whom the criminal case was separated into a separate proceeding, demanded 500 rubles from a Ural Federal University student in a tram. The convict took out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

The student and two attackers got off the tram. In the area of ​​house No. 51 on Lenin Avenue, the convict again began to demand money from the victim. The accomplice fired a traumatic pistol, the bullet hit the student in the cheek.

The court sentenced the Kyrgyzstani to five years in a general regime prison colony.