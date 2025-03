Citizens of Kyrgyzstan working in Russia have received 8 million rubles in unpaid wages. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in St. Petersburg assisted Kyrgyzstanis employed in the Leningrad Oblast.

At least 150 Kyrgyzstanis had not received their wages for two months. After negotiations between consulate staff and the employers, the outstanding wages were paid in full.