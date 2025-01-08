American magazine calls Karakol adventure capital of Central Asia

American travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has called the city of Karakol in Issyk-Kul region the true adventure capital of Central Asia.

In the article dated January 7, «The 25 Best Places to Go in 2025,» Karakol is included in the list of must-see places. The city, located on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake, is recommended to travelers as an ideal place for active recreation, as well as cultural and culinary diversity.

«Karakol is a true adventure capital of Central Asia. From the rugged Tien Shan mountains to the expansive Issyk-Kul lake, hiking, horse riding, kayaking, and paragliding are just some of the activities on offer here. The area has traditionally been a draw for intrepid adventurists,» the authors believe.

Karakol is undeniably remote—about 93 miles from the Kyrgyzstan-China border—but the December reopening of Karakol International Airport is set to make it more accessible than ever. As Condé Nast Traveler notes, the city is ideal for trekking and cultural tours from June to September, and for winter sports from December to April.

As the magazine notes, Karakol ski base is the highest ski resort in Central Asia, at an altitude of 1.8 miles. A new ski resort, Three Peaks, will debut in 2026, in partnership with French ski specialist Société des Trois-Vallées, drawing even more winter sports enthusiasts to the region.

However, as the article notes, the traditional Kyrgyz experience of staying in a yurt camp, which immerses you in the atmosphere of local culture, is especially attractive at any time of year. The authors suggest contacting Happy Nomads Yurt Camp and Arista Travel Yurt Camp.

«But adventure is only part of Karakol’s appeal. The city is home to Uyghur, Uzbek, Kyrgyz, Kalmak, Dungan, and Russian communities, translating to unsung cultural treasures like wooden «gingerbread» houses, cold ashlan-fu soup, and the architecturally wondrous Dungan Mosque, which reflects the Buddhist roots of the Chinese artisans who built it in 1907, with a pagoda in place of a minaret,» the article says.

Condé Nast Traveler has been published since 1987 and is one of the world’s most famous and prestigious travel publications. The magazine is considered a «tourist bible,» and its recommendations often influence travel destinations and itineraries.