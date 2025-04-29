Business center previously owned by Sadyr Japarov being demolished in Bishkek

Demolition of Asman business center building, located at the intersection of Kievskaya and Ibraimov streets in the center of Bishkek, has begun. Eyewitnesses reported.

According to the municipality, the demolition is being carried out at the initiative of the owner, who has a state act for the land plot. A fence has been installed around the object, the territory is closed.

Previously, the building was associated with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. In 2023, the head of state officially announced his ownership of property worth about $20 million, including this business center. According to him, the buildings were previously registered to third parties, but were subsequently legalized as part of the campaign for voluntary declaration of assets.

Recall, Asman business center was used as Japarov’s election headquarters during the presidential campaign. The demolition of the center has generated public interest due to its location in the city centre and its connection to the head of state.

The reasons for the demolition and further plans for the site have not yet been officially announced.