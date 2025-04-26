16:01
USD 87.45
EUR 99.28
RUB 1.06
English

Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor"

Agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan will be imported to Kazakhstan via a «green corridor». Kyrgyzstan also expects possible tariff benefits for railway services during the export and transit of socially significant goods through the territory of Kazakhstan. The website of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan says.

The Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting with the Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev. The parties discussed bilateral cooperation. Agreements were reached aimed at expanding and deepening economic ties between the two countries.

In particular, it is planned:

  • To create a «green corridor» for the export of Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural products to Kazakhstan;
  • Joint work on oil supplies;
  • Creation of a working group to simplify migration rules.

Kyrgyz Agroholding OJSC, together with the Trade Committee and Kaztrade JSC, will determine the list and volumes of agricultural products intended for export within the framework of the «green corridor».
link: https://24.kg/english/327478/
views: 227
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss coordination of locust control measures
Sultan Rayev's novel "Zhanzhaza" in Kazakh to be presented in Astana
Parliament approves agreement with Kazakhstan on resorts in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan may temporarily ban import of chicken eggs
American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana
Kazakhstan’s airline launches regular Almaty - Osh flight
Kyrgyzstan doubles butter exports to Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan remains main supplier of Japanese cars to Russia — Avtostat
Import of goods from European countries to Kyrgyzstan continues to decline
Ukrainian woman convicted in Kazakhstan for organ trafficking detained in Poland
Popular
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27 Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27
Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington
Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads
Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA
26 April, Saturday
15:41
President Sadyr Japarov urges to protect nature President Sadyr Japarov urges to protect nature
15:06
Botanical Garden in Bishkek being greened
14:37
Kyrgyzstani wanted internationally for 13 years detained
14:30
Aibek Dzhunushaliev instructs to raise salaries of utility workers
14:25
Cyprus provides scholarships to students from Kyrgyzstan