Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor"

Agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan will be imported to Kazakhstan via a «green corridor». Kyrgyzstan also expects possible tariff benefits for railway services during the export and transit of socially significant goods through the territory of Kazakhstan. The website of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan says.

The Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting with the Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev. The parties discussed bilateral cooperation. Agreements were reached aimed at expanding and deepening economic ties between the two countries.

In particular, it is planned:

To create a «green corridor» for the export of Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural products to Kazakhstan;

Joint work on oil supplies;

Creation of a working group to simplify migration rules.

Kyrgyz Agroholding OJSC, together with the Trade Committee and Kaztrade JSC, will determine the list and volumes of agricultural products intended for export within the framework of the «green corridor».