Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent

The next joint meeting of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on the issues of delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border was held in Tashkent on April 24, 2025. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

During the negotiations, the passage of the projected border line with leaving Chechme (Chashma) spring on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic and the main conditions of the draft agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the joint use of Chechme (Chashma) spring were approved.

The parties especially noted that Chechme (Chashma) is the common property of the peoples of the two republics.

Agreements were reached on ensuring free and unimpeded access by the Kyrgyz side to the said spring for citizens of Uzbekistan, the use by the Uzbek side of two-thirds of the actually formed water body of the spring, as well as coordinating with the Uzbek side any actions that could affect the volume and quality of the water resources of the spring.

In addition, the parties agreed, in the spirit of friendship and good neighborliness, not to allow any measures that hinder the full use of this spring by citizens of the two countries.

The parties agreed to coordinate and sign an agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the joint use of Chechme (Chashma) spring and an agreement on a section of the state border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan as soon as possible.

In addition, common positions on the status and operating mode of individual checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border were discussed. In order to create favorable conditions for the population of the two countries, the importance of quickly signing the protocol and making changes and additions to the agreement on checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border of 2004 was noted.

The parties agreed to hold a meeting of working groups from among representatives of the competent authorities of the two countries in the near future.

A corresponding protocol was signed following the negotiations.
