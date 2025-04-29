01:28
Barbed wire: Kyrgyzstan starts fencing border with Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstan has begun installing barriers along its border with Tajikistan in Batken region, specifically in Koshmolo area of Tort-Gul aiyl aimak. The press service of the Presidential Envoy to Batken region reported.

The ceremony of start of the work was held at a strategically important point — at a stele located at the junction of the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic — Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev participated in the ceremony via video link.

Other officials present included SCNS First Deputy Chairman and Border Service Director Abdikarim Alimbaev, Cabinet of Ministers’ Special Representative for Border Issues Nazyrbek Borubaev, and Presidential Envoy to Batken Aybek Shamenov.

A field camp has been set up in the area to support the work, with special equipment delivered and necessary conditions created for soldiers stationed at the border.

At the first stage, it is planned to install barbed wire fencing along a 420-kilometer section of the border. The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border was completed earlier. On March 13, 2025, the Presidents of the two countries signed an agreement on this issue in Bishkek.
