President Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement with ADB for $38.8 million

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law on ratification of a loan and grant agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) within the framework of the project «Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Development Program in Naryn Region — Additional Financing». The press service of the head of state reported.

The agreements were signed on November 4, 2024 in Bishkek and approved by the Parliament on April 2, 2025.

The program covers 23 settlements in Naryn region and is aimed at ensuring access to quality drinking water and installing local treatment facilities.

As a result of the project, 46,330 people will receive improved access to water supply, which is expected to significantly improve the sanitary and hygienic situation and raise the standard of living in the region.

The program funding is $38.8 million:

Grant from ADB — $5.35 million;

Loan from ADB — $27 million;

Co-financing from the Kyrgyz Republic — $6.45 million.

The loan is provided for 32 years, including an eight-year grace period. The interest rate will be 1 percent per annum during the grace period and 1.5 percent in subsequent years. The project implementation period is six years.