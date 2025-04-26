16:01
Almaty hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia – China format

The VI meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia — China format has started in Almaty, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reports.

During the meeting, the participants will discuss topical issues of strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic cooperation, development of transport interconnectivity, joint counteraction to modern challenges and threats, as well as sustainable development and environmental security in the region.

Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, emphasized that full-scale interaction with China — a key investment partner — remains the most important priority for Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries.

«China is our strategic partner, interaction with which is time-tested and built on a solid foundation of mutual trust, not subject to external circumstances. Combining the potentials of the Central Asian states with the enormous capabilities of China opens the way to the formation of mutual interests and strong partnership in an unprecedented regional arena,» Murat Nurtleu noted.

He recalled that a landmark event in the history of cooperation was the first summit Central Asia — China in Xi’an in 2023, where the leaders of the countries defined a clear vector for the development of cooperation in trade, transportation, logistics, education, science and other areas.

In 2024, the trade turnover between Central Asian countries and China reached a record $95 billion.
