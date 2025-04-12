Jeju – island where nature and technology speak the same language

As part of the World Journalists Conference 2025, organized by the Journalists Association of Korea, media representatives from over 50 countries visited Jeju, considered the cleanest island in South Korea. It is recognized as one of the seven most environmentally pristine places on Earth due to the absence of industrial enterprises.

Jeju is an island of volcanic origin. It was formed by several volcanic eruptions that occurred over the past 1.2 million years. It consists mainly of basalt (hardened lava). Its center is the Hallasan volcano, which is also the highest mountain in the country. Its height reaches 1,950 meters.

Jeju is the only place in the world that holds four UNESCO designations: Natural World Heritage, Biosphere Reserve, Global Geopark, and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Tourism plays a major role here. The island’s climate, landscape, beaches, and traditions make it a key destination for domestic tourism and attract many international visitors.

The first site journalists visited was CONTEC Co. Ltd., a Jeju-based company and South Korea’s first space startup listed on KOSDAQ.

CONTEC specializes in providing total solutions for the downstream sector of the space industry, covering everything from the design, construction, and operation of space ground stations to reception, processing, analysis, and utilization of satellite data.

Jeju offers a unique experience for tourists: Olle walking trails. Today, there are 27 such trails, each a harmonious blend of nature and human effort, allowing visitors to fully enjoy the island’s beauty.

Photo Handam Coastal Trail, also known as Gwakgeum Olle Trail

One notable trail is the Handam Coastal Trail, also known as Gwakgeum Olle Trail, which stretches 1.2 kilometers along the coast.

Another key attraction on the island, with an environmental focus, is the Hallim Offshore Wind Farm. With an installed capacity of 100 MW and 18 units, it stands as a symbol of Jeju’s shift towards renewable energy.

Journalists were also introduced to the Hamdeok Hydrogen Charging Station—the first of its kind in South Korea.

It supplies green hydrogen generated from renewable energy to hydrogen mobility. The station is equipped with two specialized dispensers capable of charging four hydrogen buses and 20 passenger cars per hour.

There are currently 18 hydrogen buses running on Jeju Island, which are used by local residents.

This project is considered the country’s first example of a comprehensive green hydrogen ecosystem, spanning production, charging, and utilization, integrated with wind power generation.

The final destination of the journalists’ visit to Jeju was the Jeju Stone Park—a historical and cultural site where nature, mythology, and heritage are beautifully intertwined.

Photo 24.kg news agency. Jeju Stone Park

The park was created as a tribute to the island’s unique stone culture, which played a vital role in its geological formation and the development of civilization.

At the heart of the park is the legend of Seolmundae Halmang—the goddess-creator of the island. According to myth, Jeju was formed from her body. The exhibition also features tales of Obaek Janggun— Five Hundred Generals. The park is a unique fusion of ecology and culture.

The visit to Jeju Island during the World Journalists Conference 2025 was not only a journey to one of the planet’s most beautiful corners, but also a vivid demonstration of how nature, technology, and cultural heritage can coexist in harmony. The island showcased how eco-conscious innovation can seamlessly integrate into the landscape while preserving its unique natural and cultural identity.