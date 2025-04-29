01:28
USD 87.45
EUR 99.57
RUB 1.07
English

Scammers create fake clone website of 24.kg to spread false information

The editorial staff of 24.kg news agency reports the appearance of a fake website, which illegally uses the corporate style, logo and visual design of the media outlet.

The fake site — under the domain underwhy.site (warning: do not follow the link for safety reasons) visually completely copies the appearance of 24.kg website. The goal of the fraudsters is to mislead users and promote dubious financial schemes.

The main page of the clone site contains material with the headline: «Almazbek Atambayev: Thanks to Aiyl Bank residents of Kyrgyzstan will be able to earn from $3,000 a month!» This information is fake and has nothing to do with 24.kg news agency or the mentioned persons and organizations.

We urge our readers to be vigilant and check the source of information, as well as not to follow suspicious links and not to enter personal data on third-party resources posing as well-known media.

24.kg news agency officially states: we have nothing to do with underwhy.site. We have already contacted cybersecurity specialists and are preparing an appeal to the relevant authorities.

The official website of the news agency is www.24.kg.
link: https://24.kg/english/327837/
views: 374
Print
Related
Man lost $30,000 when investing in cryptocurrency in Bishkek
Fraudster who sold 17 other people's cars detained in Bishkek
Seven citizens – victims of fraudsters evacuated from Myanmar to Kyrgyzstan
Scammers in Kyrgyzstan start using new scheme involving Wildberries
Combating fraud: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to block suspicious accounts
Suspect of 37 million soms fraud detained at airport
Punishment to be toughened: Fraud to be recognized as particularly serious crime
Kyrgyzstan’s authorities initiate another bill with sanctions for fakes
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about scammers posing as bank’s management
Beware of scammers! Kyrgyz Pochtasy does not sell lost parcels
Popular
Almaty hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia – China format Almaty hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia – China format
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent
Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor" Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor"
E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market
29 April, Tuesday
21:24
President Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement with ADB for $38.8 million President Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement with ADB for...
21:17
Ala-Archa Nature Park to work according to new rules from May 1
21:09
U.S. cardiac surgeons to help operate on children in Kyrgyzstan
20:59
Kyrgyzaltyn - first state company in Kyrgyzstan to open account with Citibank
17:29
Scammers create fake clone website of 24.kg to spread false information