Scammers create fake clone website of 24.kg to spread false information

The editorial staff of 24.kg news agency reports the appearance of a fake website, which illegally uses the corporate style, logo and visual design of the media outlet.

The fake site — under the domain underwhy.site (warning: do not follow the link for safety reasons) visually completely copies the appearance of 24.kg website. The goal of the fraudsters is to mislead users and promote dubious financial schemes.

The main page of the clone site contains material with the headline: «Almazbek Atambayev: Thanks to Aiyl Bank residents of Kyrgyzstan will be able to earn from $3,000 a month!» This information is fake and has nothing to do with 24.kg news agency or the mentioned persons and organizations.

We urge our readers to be vigilant and check the source of information, as well as not to follow suspicious links and not to enter personal data on third-party resources posing as well-known media.

24.kg news agency officially states: we have nothing to do with underwhy.site. We have already contacted cybersecurity specialists and are preparing an appeal to the relevant authorities.

The official website of the news agency is www.24.kg.