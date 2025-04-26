13:45
USD 87.45
EUR 99.28
RUB 1.06
English

E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market

The State Control Inspectorate for Technical Regulation found E. coli and salmonella in Dubai chocolate Fix at Eco Bazaar market in Tashkent. The press service of the State Control Inspectorate for Technical Regulation of Uzbekistan reported.

During the test purchase, employees took samples of chocolate and sent them to O‘zTest laboratory to determine quality indicators.

According to the protocol, the following discrepancies were found:

  • High levels of mesophilic aerobic and facultative anaerobic bacteria, as well as yeast fungi;
  • Bacteria of the E. coli group and salmonella in 25 grams of the product, which is strictly prohibited by regulatory documents.

It was found out that the appearance of the product does not meet the requirements of the technical regulations. As the inspection noted, such indicators pose danger to human health and can cause allergic reactions.
link: https://24.kg/english/327456/
views: 178
Print
Related
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent
Station capable of inducing rainfall installed in Uzbekistan for the first time
Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1
Uzbekistan plans to create free trade zones on border with Kyrgyzstan
MFA to hold talks with Uzbekistan on abolition of fees for tinted cars from KR
Kyrgyz enterprises present their products at exhibition in Tashkent
Uzbekistan joins Eurasian Development Bank: Mirziyoyev signs law
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan strengthen trade and economic relations
Football players from Kyrgyzstan play 2 matches with national team of Uzbekistan
Nearly 100-kilogram Navruz cake baked in Samarkand
Popular
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27 Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27
Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington
Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads
Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA
26 April, Saturday
13:40
Detention of Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey: Ombudsman asks to ensure teacher’s rights Detention of Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey: Ombudsman asks t...
12:17
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent
12:11
New hospital in Ananyevo village to have 100 beds
12:02
SCNS detains 43 call center employees in Bishkek
11:44
Checkpoints on border with China to be temporarily closed on May 1