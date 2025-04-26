E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market

The State Control Inspectorate for Technical Regulation found E. coli and salmonella in Dubai chocolate Fix at Eco Bazaar market in Tashkent. The press service of the State Control Inspectorate for Technical Regulation of Uzbekistan reported.

During the test purchase, employees took samples of chocolate and sent them to O‘zTest laboratory to determine quality indicators.

According to the protocol, the following discrepancies were found:

High levels of mesophilic aerobic and facultative anaerobic bacteria, as well as yeast fungi;

Bacteria of the E. coli group and salmonella in 25 grams of the product, which is strictly prohibited by regulatory documents.

It was found out that the appearance of the product does not meet the requirements of the technical regulations. As the inspection noted, such indicators pose danger to human health and can cause allergic reactions.