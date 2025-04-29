01:29
Ala-Archa Nature Park to work according to new rules from May 1

Ala-Archa Nature Park will start working according to new rules from May 1. It is forbidden to enter the park in personal cars, with the exception of electric vehicles. A parking lot for 700 places was built in front of the checkpoint, more places for cars are being built nearby. It is planned that all parking lots will accommodate 2,500 cars.

A spacious checkpoint with turnstiles and payment terminals has also been built. Entrance will cost 200 soms for an adult, 150 soms for children from 7 to 14 years old, and for visitors under 7 years old the entrance is free. About 80 electric cars will be waiting for vacationers behind the checkpoint, which will take them to any point of the park free of charge.

To enter the territory of Ala-Archa park in your electric car, you will have to pay 800 soms.

Additionally, starting May 1, barbecuing and open fires will be prohibited throughout the park. Instead, new public catering facilities, a yurt camp, and designated picnic areas with gas-powered stoves and grills have been installed.
link: https://24.kg/english/327850/
views: 241
