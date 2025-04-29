President of Uzbekistan shows interest in insulin syringes made in Kyrgyzstan

The 5th International Industrial Exhibition INNOPROM. Central Asia is taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from April 28 to April 30. The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

For the first time, eight Kyrgyz companies are participating in it: Kyrgyzelektronika LLC, Sky Tunuk LLC, Aiko-Seiko LLC, Medimpex LLC, StartPro LLC, Promstal Engineering LLC, Kant TShP LLC, and Kant Development LLC.

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally visited the exposition of Kyrgyz manufacturers. He paid particular attention to the products of Medimpex LLC, the only factory in the CIS producing high-quality specialized insulin syringes. Their products were noted for their technological advancement and compliance with world standards.

Kyrgyz companies showcased innovative solutions, advanced technologies, and high-quality products that attracted significant interest from international partners and attendees.

Participation in this major event opens up new opportunities for entering global markets and attracting foreign investment.

INNOPROM is an international platform that brings together manufacturers and buyers from around the world. The exhibition serves as a global platform for showcasing advanced technologies, entering international markets, as well as an effective B2B forum for establishing business connections.