U.S. cardiac surgeons to help operate on children in Kyrgyzstan

Cardiac surgeons from Kyrgyzstan will help operate on children in Kyrgyzstan. The Director of the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation Samidin Shabyraliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, surgical interventions are planned for May 2-30, 80 registered children with complex congenital heart defects have been prepared.

«Under the state guarantees program, operations are performed free of charge for children under six years old, with Down syndrome, and children from orphanages, over six years old — on a paid basis. Depending on the complexity of the defect, the operations will cost from about 18,000 soms to 160,000 soms. We will also appeal to sponsors with a request to support parents from low-income families,» Samidin Shabyraliev said.

He noted that the operations are performed in cooperation with the American Association of Children’s Cardiac Surgeons, headed by Professor William Novick. The team includes surgeons, anesthesiologists, resuscitators, and nursing staff. They will work in groups of two weeks.

«Novick helps operate in more than 30 countries around the world. He was here in 2014, we have known him for a long time. The main goal of such master classes is to train medical personnel and implement the American system in terms of diagnostics, preparing patients for operations, and nursing after surgery. The U.S. has a low percentage of postoperative mortality. Sending a doctor to study in the U.S. costs a lot of money, it is better when they come to us and train on the spot,» Samidin Shabyraliev noted.

The operations are performed at the Republican Diagnostic Center, where the Research Institute of Cardiology and Traumatology moved after the fire.

Samidin Shabyraliev emphasized that there is one department for children with heart defects with 20 beds for the entire republic.

«This is extremely insufficient, given the high birth rate with congenital heart defects. This is due to living conditions, improved diagnostics and other reasons. There are more than a hundred types of congenital heart defects, there are critical conditions when urgent surgery is required, and there are more favorable ones. Each case requires an individual approach,» Samidin Shabyraliev explained.