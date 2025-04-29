01:28
Smart traffic lights and boards to be installed on Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek

Deputy Mayor of Bishkek Zhamalbek Yrsaliev held a working meeting with representatives of the Seoul Institute, DONG IL Engineering and KOICA (Republic of Korea).

The parties discussed the implementation of a pilot project on introduction of intelligent transport solutions on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue — from Zhibek Zholu Avenue to Akhunbaev Street.

The project, worth 2.625 billion soms, includes the installation of smart traffic lights, electronic signs and boards, as well as measures to improve safety and throughput on the section.
link: https://24.kg/english/327834/
views: 329
