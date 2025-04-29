Authorities violated rights of Cholpon Dzhakupova, Naryn Aiyp — UN Committee

Kyrgyzstan’s authorities violated the rights of the head of Adilet legal Clinic Cholpon Dzhakupova and a journalist Naryn Aiyp. This decision was made by the UN Human Rights Committee, which had been considering the complaint for seven years.

Recall, Cholpon Dzhakupova and one of the founders of Zanoza.kg website Naryn Aiyp filed a statement with the UN Human Rights Committee against court decisions back in 2017.

Then Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Indira Dzholdubaeva filed five lawsuits against Zanoza.kg in defense of the honor and dignity of President Almazbek Atambayev. She demanded payment of 27 million soms from the online media outlet and journalists Naryn Aiyp and Dina Maslova as a moral compensation.

In one of the lawsuits, former member of Parliament, human rights activist Cholpon Dzhakupova was a co-defendant. The Prosecutor General also demanded 3 million soms from her in favor of Almazbek Atambayev. The courts ruled in favor of the then president.

Lawyers have repeatedly noted that all court proceedings were conducted with numerous violations.

The UN Committee concluded that the decisions made were a violation of freedom of speech and movement. The decisions were also recognized as disproportionate.

The decision specifies a requirement for compensation for the expenses incurred by the defendants.

Kyrgyzstan must provide the UN Human Rights Committee with information on the measures taken to implement the decision within 180 days.

Naryn Aiyp died on February 13, 2025.