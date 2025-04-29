Kyrgyzaltyn - first state company in Kyrgyzstan to open account with Citibank

Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC became the first state-owned company in Kyrgyzstan, which successfully passed all stages of the procedure and opened an operating account in the London branch of the international network of Citi banks (Citibank NA, London Branch). The press service of Kyrgyzaltyn reported.

The purpose of opening an operating account is to increase the efficiency of foreign economic activity, optimization of settlements with international partners, as well as strengthening the reputational position and investment attractiveness of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC at the international level.

Among the advantages of opening an account at Citibank London for Kyrgyzaltyn is prompt international payments directly through the Citi network without intermediaries.

In addition, it allows Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC to use this operating account as a payment hub for the company’s foreign economic transactions, without the need to open individual foreign accounts in other foreign commercial banks.

London branch of Citibank NA is a part of Citigroup Inc. group, one of the largest financial holdings in the world. The bank provides services in more than 180 countries through its own network of offices and branches.