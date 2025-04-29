01:28
USD 87.45
EUR 99.57
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzaltyn - first state company in Kyrgyzstan to open account with Citibank

Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC became the first state-owned company in Kyrgyzstan, which successfully passed all stages of the procedure and opened an operating account in the London branch of the international network of Citi banks (Citibank NA, London Branch). The press service of Kyrgyzaltyn reported.

The purpose of opening an operating account is to increase the efficiency of foreign economic activity, optimization of settlements with international partners, as well as strengthening the reputational position and investment attractiveness of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC at the international level.

Among the advantages of opening an account at Citibank London for Kyrgyzaltyn is prompt international payments directly through the Citi network without intermediaries.

In addition, it allows Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC to use this operating account as a payment hub for the company’s foreign economic transactions, without the need to open individual foreign accounts in other foreign commercial banks.

London branch of Citibank NA is a part of Citigroup Inc. group, one of the largest financial holdings in the world. The bank provides services in more than 180 countries through its own network of offices and branches.
link: https://24.kg/english/327847/
views: 241
Print
Related
Kyrgyzaltyn to pay 12.9 billion soms in dividends
Kyrgyzaltyn becomes owner of Kara-Balta Mining Plant
New Deputy Chairman of Board appointed at Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers
Sadyr Japarov visits brand store of Kyrgyzaltyn JSC
Personnel changes occur in management board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
Kyrgyzaltyn opens store for sale of gold bars
Kyrgyzaltyn granted rights to use Kyzyl-Ompol subsoil
Kyrgyzaltyn receives 15 new licenses, including for uranium development
Kyrgyzaltyn to open gold bar production plant in Kara-Balta in August
Popular
Almaty hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia – China format Almaty hosts meeting of Foreign Ministers in Central Asia – China format
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Tashkent
Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor" Kyrgyz agricultural products to be imported to Kazakhstan via "green corridor"
E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market E. coli found in Dubai chocolate sold at Tashkent market
29 April, Tuesday
21:24
President Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement with ADB for $38.8 million President Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement with ADB for...
21:17
Ala-Archa Nature Park to work according to new rules from May 1
21:09
U.S. cardiac surgeons to help operate on children in Kyrgyzstan
20:59
Kyrgyzaltyn - first state company in Kyrgyzstan to open account with Citibank
17:29
Scammers create fake clone website of 24.kg to spread false information