11:39
USD 87.00
EUR 90.58
RUB 0.83
English

President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with the Director General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence Service Muhammad Asim Malik. The talks took place on December 30, the press service of the head of the Republic of Tajikistan reported.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of political relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan, paying special attention to issues of ensuring regional peace, stability and security. They also touched upon the topics of combating terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and transnational crime.

Emomali Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the high level of mutual trust between the two countries and noted the importance of strengthening cooperation in priority areas.

According to Tajik expert Sherali Rizoen, the visit of the head of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence Service to Dushanbe deserves special attention amid the escalation on Pakistan-Afghanistan border. He also recalled that in the summer of 2024, Tajikistan and Pakistan signed an agreement on strategic partnership, which emphasizes the strategic nature of relations between the states.
link: https://24.kg/english/315859/
views: 191
Print
Related
Batken, Sughd, and Fergana regions to cooperate: Agreement signed
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold another meeting on border delimitation
Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan complete border delineation
Over 17,000 Tajik migrants deported from Russia in 2024
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov discuss border delimitation issues
Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to jointly train seismologists
24 people killed in suicide bombing in Pakistan
GTA and Counter-Strike banned in Tajikistan
Popular
Cryptocurrency mining tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan' s budget continue to decline Cryptocurrency mining tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan' s budget continue to decline
Azerbaijan Airlines names preliminary cause of plane crash near Aktau Azerbaijan Airlines names preliminary cause of plane crash near Aktau
Cabinet of Ministers approves minimum prices for tobacco products and vapes Cabinet of Ministers approves minimum prices for tobacco products and vapes
Azerbaijan Airlines announces suspension of flights to seven Russian cities Azerbaijan Airlines announces suspension of flights to seven Russian cities
31 December, Tuesday
10:53
Suspect in large-scale fraud detained while trying to cross border of Kazakhstan Suspect in large-scale fraud detained while trying to c...
10:32
Cabinet Chairman leaves note in book of condolences at Korean Embassy in Bishkek
10:23
New Year's food fair held in Bishkek
10:16
Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship
10:09
President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan
30 December, Monday
18:47
New Director of State Agency for Protection of Personal Data appointed
18:37
Celebrating New Year on Ala-Too Square: Festive program for December 31