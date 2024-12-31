President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with the Director General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence Service Muhammad Asim Malik. The talks took place on December 30, the press service of the head of the Republic of Tajikistan reported.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of political relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan, paying special attention to issues of ensuring regional peace, stability and security. They also touched upon the topics of combating terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and transnational crime.

Emomali Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the high level of mutual trust between the two countries and noted the importance of strengthening cooperation in priority areas.

According to Tajik expert Sherali Rizoen, the visit of the head of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence Service to Dushanbe deserves special attention amid the escalation on Pakistan-Afghanistan border. He also recalled that in the summer of 2024, Tajikistan and Pakistan signed an agreement on strategic partnership, which emphasizes the strategic nature of relations between the states.