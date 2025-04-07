April revolution: Commemorative event held in Bishkek

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, and Minister of Culture Mirbek Mambetaliev laid flowers at the Monument to the Fallen for the Freedom of the People today, April 7, on the 15th anniversary of the April revolution.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, the participants of the ceremony honored the memory of the Kyrgyz people who died during the events of April 2010 with a minute of silence.

«Our people fought for justice, for the purity of power, and for their freedom. The April revolution of 2010 became a significant milestone in the formation of the Kyrgyz Republic as a democratic and just state,» Edil Baisalov said.

On April 7, 2010, protesters stormed the government building in Bishkek. Mass riots and clashes took place on the city streets, resulting in 86 deaths and hundreds more being seriously injured.