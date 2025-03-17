15:22
Nearly 5,000 people crossed Kyrgyz-Tajik border since opening of checkpoints

At least 4,891 people have crossed the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border from March 13 to March 17. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that 3,755 people passed through Kairagach checkpoint, 659 — through Kyzyl-Bel, and 477 people flew from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan and back by air.

The Border Service clarified that Kairagach, located in Leilek district, is a two-way checkpoint — for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan, and Kyzyl-Bel in Batken district is multilateral, and citizens of third countries can also pass through it.

Kyzyl-Bel and Kairagach checkpoints resumed operations on March 13 after the signing of bilateral documents between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. There are five checkpoints between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan: Kulundu, Kyzyl-Bel, Kairagach, Karamyk, and Bor-Dobo. The border between the countries had been closed since the spring of 2021 after an armed conflict.
