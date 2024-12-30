09:55
USD 87.00
EUR 90.59
RUB 0.86
English

Plane crash in Aktau: Putin apologizes to President of Azerbaijan

At the initiative of the Russian side, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Russian media report.

  • The issues related to the crash of a passenger plane of Azerbaijan Airlines on December 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan were discussed in detail.

Vladimir Putin apologized for the fact that the tragic incident occurred in Russian airspace, and once again expressed deep and sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

  • It was noted during the conversation that the Azerbaijani passenger aircraft, which was strictly on schedule, repeatedly attempted to land at the airport in Grozny.
  • At that time, Grozny, Mozdok and Vladikavkaz were attacked by Ukrainian combat unmanned aerial vehicles, and Russian air defense systems repelled these attacks.
  • The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has opened a criminal case under Article 263 of the Criminal Code (violation of traffic safety rules and operation of air transport). Primary investigative actions are underway, civilian and military specialists are being questioned.
  • Two employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan are in Grozny, where they are working together with representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.
  • The relevant services of Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are also closely cooperating at the crash site near the city of Aktau.

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau Airport on December 25, where it was flying urgently after failed attempts to land in Russia. According to Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, 38 people were killed, 29 survivors were hospitalized. Six citizens of Kazakhstan are among the dead. Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan are among the hospitalized.
link: https://24.kg/english/315732/
views: 115
Print
Related
Plane crash at Muan airport in South Korea: What is known
Two Kyrgyzstanis injured in plane crash to return home on December 30
Plane crash in Aktau: Diaspora tells about condition of injured Kyrgyzstanis
Azerbaijan Airlines names preliminary cause of plane crash near Aktau
Plane crash in Aktau: Rosaviatsia comments on plane crash
Azerbaijan Airlines announces suspension of flights to seven Russian cities
Plane crash investigation: Embraer specialists arrive in Aktau
Deputy PM of Kazakhstan comments on reports of missile strike on plane
Cabinet Chairman leaves note in book of condolences at Azerbaijan’s Embassy
Minister thanks Kazakhstan’s colleagues for assistance to plane crash victims
Popular
Cryptocurrency mining tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan' s budget continue to decline Cryptocurrency mining tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan' s budget continue to decline
Azerbaijan Airlines names preliminary cause of plane crash near Aktau Azerbaijan Airlines names preliminary cause of plane crash near Aktau
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan initiates temporary ban on sugar imports Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan initiates temporary ban on sugar imports
President launches China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project President launches China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project
30 December, Monday
09:52
Plane crash at Muan airport in South Korea: What is known Plane crash at Muan airport in South Korea: What is kno...
09:38
Two Kyrgyzstanis injured in plane crash to return home on December 30
09:23
Plane crash in Aktau: Putin apologizes to President of Azerbaijan
09:12
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new director of SCNS Anti-Terrorism Center
28 December, Saturday
16:12
Kamchybek Tashiev congratulates hearing-impaired children on New Year
16:03
New Year's party with participation of President Sadyr Japarov held in Bishkek
15:45
Period of stay of foreigners in Russia without visa to be reduced from 2025
15:32
Human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova leaves Kyrgyzstan
12:26
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts third currency intervention in December