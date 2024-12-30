Plane crash in Aktau: Putin apologizes to President of Azerbaijan

At the initiative of the Russian side, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Russian media report.

The issues related to the crash of a passenger plane of Azerbaijan Airlines on December 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan were discussed in detail.

Vladimir Putin apologized for the fact that the tragic incident occurred in Russian airspace, and once again expressed deep and sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

It was noted during the conversation that the Azerbaijani passenger aircraft, which was strictly on schedule, repeatedly attempted to land at the airport in Grozny.

At that time, Grozny, Mozdok and Vladikavkaz were attacked by Ukrainian combat unmanned aerial vehicles, and Russian air defense systems repelled these attacks.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has opened a criminal case under Article 263 of the Criminal Code (violation of traffic safety rules and operation of air transport). Primary investigative actions are underway, civilian and military specialists are being questioned.

Two employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan are in Grozny, where they are working together with representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

The relevant services of Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are also closely cooperating at the crash site near the city of Aktau.

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau Airport on December 25, where it was flying urgently after failed attempts to land in Russia. According to Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, 38 people were killed, 29 survivors were hospitalized. Six citizens of Kazakhstan are among the dead. Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan are among the hospitalized.