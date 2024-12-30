09:55
Two Kyrgyzstanis injured in plane crash to return home on December 30

On behalf of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan are carrying out comprehensive measures to transport Kyrgyzstanis injured in the plane crash in Aktau to their homeland. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

On December 28, 2024, representatives of the competent services of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Aktau under the coordination of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kazakhstan. They met with the victims to provide the necessary assistance.

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic, together with the competent authorities of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, is working to organize the transportation of Kyrgyzstani A.R., born in 1998, by a specially equipped aircraft.

Other victims, whose health condition is assessed as satisfactory, will be sent to Kyrgyzstan on December 30, accompanied by representatives of the competent services and relatives.

In addition, the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic is working on issues of compensation payments. The amount of payments will be determined in the near future, after which they will be provided to the victims.

In addition, the embassy is negotiating with representatives of AZAL airline on issues of insurance payments declared by them as part of compensation for the victims.

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau Airport on December 25, where it was flying urgently after failed attempts to land in Russia. According to Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, 38 people were killed, 29 survivors were hospitalized. Six citizens of Kazakhstan are among the dead. Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan are among the hospitalized.
