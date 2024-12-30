17:29
Kyrgyz MFA registers no cases of sending migrants to special military operation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has not registered any cases of sending migrants from Kyrgyzstan to the special military operation (SMO). Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev told at a press conference.

The official suggested that natives of Kyrgyzstan, who have obtained Russian citizenship, may participate in the special operations.

«If there are facts of migrants’ participation in the special military operation, we will take appropriate measures,» he said.

Recall, illegal migrants were offered an alternative to deportation at one of the Russian construction sites — serving in a war zone. One of the Russian Telegram channels published a corresponding video shot at the site.
